Feb 24 Enerplus Corp

* Enerplus announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results and 2016 year-end reserves

* Q4 earnings per share c$3.43

* Enerplus corp says q4 2016 production averaged 88,960 boe per day

* Enerplus -forecasting 2017 drilling activity of approximately eight net wells and bringing six net wells on production, for total capital spending of $60 million

* Enerplus corp says forecast average 2017 marcellus differential of us$0.90 per mcf, marcellus is expected to generate meaningful free cash flow in 2017

* Enerplus corp sees total 2017 capital spending $450 million

* Sees 2017 average annual production 86,000 - 90,000 boe per day