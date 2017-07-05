BRIEF-Marketaxess Holdings reports monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 bln
* Marketaxess Holdings - monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 billion, consisting of $71.5 billion in U.S. High-Grade volume, $50.5 billion in other credit volume
July 5 Enersys:
* Enersys-on July 5, co settled previously disclosed proceeding involving netherlands authority for consumers and markets by agreeing to pay fine of eur9.5 million Source text (bit.ly/2uLF6sq) Further company coverage:
July 5 Yum China Holdings Inc, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in the world's second-largest economy, posted quarterly sales slightly below estimates as fewer customers ordered from Pizza Hut.