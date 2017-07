July 14 (Reuters) - Enforcer Gold Corp:

* Enforcer Gold announces new CFO

* Enforcer Gold Corp - ‍appointment of Fiona Fitzmaurice as company's new CFO​

* Enforcer Gold Corp - Rukie Liyanage stepped down from his position of CFO

* Enforcer Gold Corp - Fitzmaurice most recently was financial controller for Noront Resources Ltd