BRIEF-ID Systems Inc says entered into definitive agreement to acquire all of assets of Keytroller
* ID Systems Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of keytroller, llc
July 11 Rent-a-center Inc
* Engaged Capital issues statement in respect of Rent-A-Center
* engaged Capital says has and continues to "believe that Rent-A-Center board should be fully exploring all strategic options to maximize shareholder value" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ID Systems Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of keytroller, llc
July 11 Dow Chemical Co said it had agreed to sell a portion of its corn seed business in Brazil to a unit of China's CITIC Ltd for $1.1 billion as it seeks to gain approval for its merger with DuPont from the country's antitrust regulator.