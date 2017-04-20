BRIEF-Engaged Capital reports 16.9 pct stake in Rent-A-Center

April 20 (Reuters) - Rent-a-center Inc

* Engaged capital flagship master fund, lp - on april 20, withdrew nomination of carol mcfate for election as director at annual meeting - sec filing

* Engaged capital flagship master-to file definitive proxy statement with sec to elect nominees, jeffrey brown, mitchell fadel and christopher hetrick, to rent-a-center board

* Engaged capital llc - reports 16.9 percent stake in rent-a-center inc as of april 20