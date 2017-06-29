BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health, on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into credit agreement
June 29 Engaged Capital LLC:
* Engaged Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent stake in Hain celestial group inc, as of June 22, 2017 - sec filing
* Engaged capital says it has engaged, and intend to continue to engage, in communications with Hain Celestial Group regarding means to create stockholder value Source text (bit.ly/2tpCOC5) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, denied media reports that it is analyzing an association with Chile's Empresas Copec SA unit Arauco to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.