BRIEF-Cardinal Health announces redemption price for outstanding notes
June 29 Engaged Capital LLC:
* Engaged Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent stake in Hain celestial group inc, as of June 22, 2017 - sec filing
* Engaged capital says it has engaged, and intend to continue to engage, in communications with Hain Celestial Group regarding means to create stockholder value Source text (bit.ly/2tpCOC5) Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $145 million as of June 28 versus $145 million as of June 27