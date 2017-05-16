FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Engagement Labs reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Engagement Labs Inc-

* Engagement Labs reports Q1 2017 results

* Revenue has decreased by 40%, from $1.33 million for Q1 2016 to $805,820 for q1 2017

* Gross margin increased from 19% in q1 2016 to 36% in Q1 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* As at March 31, 2017, company had cash and restricted cash of $3.505 million, compared to $4.537 million as at december 31, 2016

* Board has approved issuance of 122,222 restricted share units to an officer of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

