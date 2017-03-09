March 9 Engility Holdings Inc
* Engility reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results; establishes 2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue $506 million versus I/B/E/S view $511.5 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Total backlog at end of Q4 of 2016 was $3.6 billion, an
increase of 18% from Q4 of 2015
* Sees 2017 revenue $1.95 billion - $2.05 billion
* Sees 2017 GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.75 - $0.85
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $2.06
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
