BRIEF-Caterpillar says Doug Hoerr, vice president of MH&U, to retire
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirement, appointment of a new vice president and new responsibilities for other vice presidents
June 28 Engility Holdings Inc
* Engility Holdings Inc - Won a $119 million contract with U.S. Army's Logistics Modernization Program
* Engility Holdings - As part of contract, co will support LMP to deliver more advanced process automation, streamlined operations and improved logistics
* Scientific Games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services