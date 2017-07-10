July 10 Engold Mines Ltd
* Engold Exploration program suspended due to forest fires
in Cariboo region
* Due to extreme forest fire activity in Cariboo region of
British Columbia, company has shut down all exploration activity
* Town of Lac La Hache, where company's exploration office
and workshop is located, is currently on evacuation alert
* Aware of no fires burning on property itself, heavy smoke,
closed roads,intermittent power outages made continued
operations unworkable
* Company has shut down all exploration activity on its Lac
La Hache property
