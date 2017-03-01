BRIEF-Eniro and lenders extend standstill deal to defer payments to end-March

March 1 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab

* Eniro's stand still agreement with bank syndicate to defer payments extended

* In December 2016, Eniro reached an agreement with its lenders, a syndicate of six banks, regarding deferment of principal payments on the company's bank loans and the key ratio covenants of the loans until end of February 2017

* The parties have this day agreed on an extension of the stand still agreement until the end of March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)