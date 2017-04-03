FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Eniro proposes 275 mln SEK share issue as part of recapitalisation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Eniro AB

* Says share issue of 275 million SEK as part of recapitalisation plan

* Offer to holders of convertibles and preference shares to exchange to common shares

* Interest bearing loans will be reduced with 828 mn SEK i holders accept offer and the 275 mln SEK share issue is made

* MGA Holding, one of the biggest holders of preference shares (9.2 pct) and convertible debt (15.3 pct) has committed to accept the exchange offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

