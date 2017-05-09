FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Eniro reports lower Q1 core profit, revenue continues to decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab:

* Q1 total operating revenue amounted to SEK 430 m (504), a decrease of 15 pct

* Q1 EBITDA decreased by 60 pct to SEK 55 mln (136)

* Says: "The year has started relatively well for Eniro. We are in a position where Eniro no longer loses customers at the same rate as before, the customers now stays."

* Board of directors proposes that 2017 annual general meeting resolve to not pay any dividend - neither for ordinary nor preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

