BRIEF-Eniro reports lower Q1 core profit, revenue continues to decline

May 9 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab:

* Q1 total operating revenue amounted to SEK 430 m (504), a decrease of 15 pct

* Q1 EBITDA decreased by 60 pct to SEK 55 mln (136)

* Says: "The year has started relatively well for Eniro. We are in a position where Eniro no longer loses customers at the same rate as before, the customers now stays."

* Board of directors proposes that 2017 annual general meeting resolve to not pay any dividend - neither for ordinary nor preference shares