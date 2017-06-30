BRIEF-Ourpalm's controlling shareholder cuts stake in the company
* Says controlling shareholder has unloaded 1.06 percent stake in the company on June 30, taking his holdings to 13.99 percent after transaction
June 30 Enjoyor Co Ltd
* Says it signs PPP project with total investment worth 396.3 million yuan ($58.47 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sY9r8V
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 30 Baidu, China's leading internet search company, is set to announce the first vehicle manufacturing partners for its self-driving software next week, including Chery Automobile, one of the country's biggest carmakers, according to a person familiar with the matter.