3 months ago
BRIEF-ENL reports 9-months pre-tax profit 442.9 mln rupees
May 15, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-ENL reports 9-months pre-tax profit 442.9 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - ENL Ltd:

* 9-Months ended March 2017 turnover 10.28 billion rupees versus 10.3 billion rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended March 2017 profit before taxation 442.9 million rupees versus 629 million rupees year ago

* Says board has decided to declare slightly lower final dividend compared to last year’s

* Says group should post increased operating profits for full year but profit after taxation will be negatively impacted by the impairment charges booked by nmh for year ended sept 2016 Source: bit.ly/2pBzsLb Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

