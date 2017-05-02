Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 EnLink Midstream Llc
* Enlink midstream says enlink midstream partners reaffirmed 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance
* Enlink midstream reports first quarter 2017 results, provides commercial and operational updates
* Enlink midstream says reaffirmed its cash available for distribution guidance outlook for full-year 2017
* Enlink midstream says enlink midstream partners reports qtrly loss per unit $0.03
* Enlink midstream says enlink midstream partners reports q1 total revenues $1.32 billion versus $889.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.