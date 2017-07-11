BRIEF-Pinehill Pacific announces production figures for June
* June crude palm oil production 595.85 mt; June palm kernel production 172.87 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2uMdd3V) Further company coverage:
July 11 Enm Holdings Ltd-
* Loss attributable for six months ended 30 june 2017 is expected to significantly decrease by over 60%
* Expects decrease in loss due to a drop in losses from fashion retail business mainly due to closure of China operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Wanxiang Doneed Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 17 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cKGBDy Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)