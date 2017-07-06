Alphabet spins out geothermal startup Dandelion
July 6 Geothermal energy startup Dandelion has left Alphabet Inc's moonshot accelerator X to become an independent company, Dandelion CEO Kathy Hannun said in a blog post on Thursday.
July 6 Enova International Inc
* Enova International - borrowing limit in credit agreement has increased to $40 million from $35 million in the previous credit facility, and its maturity date is may 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital announces appointments of executive vice president, strategy, and chief risk officer; company to evaluate potential impact of OSFI B-20 revisions