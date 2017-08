June 2 (Reuters) - Enprise Group Ltd:

* Board has declared a final dividend payable on 17 July 2017 of 3.5 cents per share

* FY revenue NZ$8.4 million versus NZ$7.3 million

* FY net profit after tax NZ$546,000, down 20.1 pct