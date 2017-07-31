FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Enpro Industries concludes asbestos claims resolutions process with consummation of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
#Russia
#Healthcare
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
World
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Venezuela
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Canadian heavy oil plugs gap left by OPEC, Latam
Energy and Environment
Canadian heavy oil plugs gap left by OPEC, Latam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 10:18 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Enpro Industries concludes asbestos claims resolutions process with consummation of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro Industries concludes asbestos claims resolutions process with consummation of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan

* Enpro Industries Inc - ‍as a result, gst and oldco have been reconsolidated with enpro for financial reporting purposes as of july 31, 2017​

* Enpro Industries - consolidated financial statements will include sales, income, expenses, cash flows of both gst and oldco beginning on July 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.