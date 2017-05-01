FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Enpro Industries Q1 earnings per share $0.30
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 11:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Enpro Industries Q1 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro Industries reports results for the first quarter of 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.30

* Qtrly net sales $295.8 million versus $294.9 million

* "increasing our guidance for our 2017 pro forma adjusted ebitda"

* Enpro Industries Inc - SG&A costs in Q1 of 2016 were highest of year, with costs moderating considerably in second through fourth quarters

* Revised estimated range for pro forma adjusted EBITDA in 2017 is $193 million to $198 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

