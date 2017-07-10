July 10 Enra Group Bhd :

* ENRA SPM Sdn accepted a letter of award (LOA) from PC Myanmar (Hong Kong) Limited , a unit of Petronas

* Award is for a 4-year primary period with a total value of approximately $48 million‍​

* LOA for the lease of a single point mooring system and storage tanker to PC Myanmar (Hong Kong) Ltd

* Expects the project to contribute positively to the earnings of company in the next financial year and onwards