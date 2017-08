May 30 (Reuters) - Atwood Oceanics Inc:

* Ensco plc- upon termination of merger agreement with atwood under certain circumstances co may pay atwood reverse termination fee equal to $50 million

* Ensco plc- upon termination of merger agreement with atwood under certain circumstances atwood may pay co termination fee equal to $30 million Source text - bit.ly/2rhbkuJ Further company coverage: