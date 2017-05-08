FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ensign Energy Q1 loss per share C$0.09
May 8, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ensign Energy Q1 loss per share C$0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Ensign Energy Services Inc

* Ensign energy services inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.16

* Q1 loss per share C$0.09

* Q1 revenue C$251.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$262.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net capital expenditures for calendar year 2017 remains targeted at $61 million

* Abundance of idle oilfield equipment has resulted in continued pricing pressure

* Activity internationally is expected to remain relatively flat for year when compared to Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

