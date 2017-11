BRIEF-Ensign Energy Services reports Q3 loss per share of c$0.23

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ensign Energy Services Inc

* Reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share c$0.23

* Q3 revenue c$247.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$270.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍2018 pricing, capital spend by customers unclear; to likely be similar to 2017 spend, unless commodity pricing changes​

* Net capital expenditures for calendar year 2017 currently targeted between $100 to $105 million