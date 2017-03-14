FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Ensign Group announces sale-leaseback transaction with Mainstreet Health Investments
March 14, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ensign Group announces sale-leaseback transaction with Mainstreet Health Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Ensign Group Inc

* The ensign group announces sale-leaseback transaction with mainstreet health investments inc.

* Ensign group inc - ensign will lease properties from mhi under a triple-net master lease with an initial 20 year term

* Ensign group - entered into definitive agreements to sell and lease two skilled nursing facilities and one assisted living community to mainstreet health investments

* Ensign group - mhi agreed to release ensign from its lease obligations on 3 transitional care facilities in kansas and texas that are under development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

