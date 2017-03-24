March 24 Enstar Group Ltd
* Enstar Group Ltd - on March 20, 2017, co exercised
accordion feature available under its amended and restated $665
million revolving credit facility
* Enstar Group- increased total commitments under facility
by $166.25 million - sec filing
* Enstar Group Ltd - increased total commitments brings
total amount available under facility to an aggregate principal
amount of $831.25 million
* Enstar Group Ltd - following the increase, as of March 20,
2017, company had $585.82 million of available unutilized
capacity under facility
Source text: (bit.ly/2nL2jL6)
Further company coverage: