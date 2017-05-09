FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ensync terminates supply agreement with SPI Solar
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ensync terminates supply agreement with SPI Solar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Ensync Inc:

* Ensync terminates supply agreement with SPI Solar, Inc.

* Ensync Inc - due to failure of SPI Solar. To meet purchase obligations under supply agreement with co, co has terminated supply agreement

* Ensync - pursuant to supply agreement co agreed to sell, spi agreed to purchase energy management system solutions for solar projects and related services

* Ensync - SPI never made any purchases under supply agreement

* Ensync - it will no longer be possible for warrant to purchase shares of common stock acquired by SPI to become exercisable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

