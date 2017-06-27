BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
June 27 Entegra Financial Corp:
* Entegra financial corp. Announces acquisition of chattahoochee bank of georgia
* Deal for a combination of cash and stock valued at about $34.9 million
* Entegra will purchase chattahoochee for $14.75 per share
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies
* Excluding estimated transaction expenses, acquisition is expected to be more than 15% accretive to 2018 earnings
* Upon completion of transaction, Entegra will have about $1.6 billion in assets, $950 million in loans, and $1.2 billion in deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.