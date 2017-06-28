BRIEF-Kratos announces award of BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target Drone System LRIP contract
June 28 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
June 28 Entegris Inc
* Entegris increases manufacturing capacity for high-performance materials
* Entegris inc-unit expanding capacity to produce graphite material, specialty coatings for semiconductor and high-performance industrial applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
MEERUT, India, June 28 Businessman Pankaj Jain is so worried about the impending launch of a new sales tax in India that he is thinking of shutting down his tiny textile factory for a month to give himself time to adjust.