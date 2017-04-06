BRIEF-Entellus Medical, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing

April 6 (Reuters) - Entellus Medical Inc

* Entellus Medical Inc - On March 31, 2017 Entellus Medical, Inc, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing

* May borrow up to $40.0 million in term loans in three tranches and up to $10.0 million under revolving line of credit

* Entellus Medical - Term loans mature and all amounts borrowed under loan agreement, including line of credit, become due and payable on March 1, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2o7wI5K] Further company coverage: