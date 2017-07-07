July 7 Entellus Medical Inc

* Entellus Medical - ‍either party may terminate merger agreement if merger with Spirox is not consummated on or before December 31, 2017 - SEC Filing​

* Entellus Medical - Agreed to increase size of board from seven to nine, elect James Momtazee and Douglas Rohlen as directors of Entellus​