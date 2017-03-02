FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entercom Communications, CBS Radio announce pricing of term loan
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Entercom Communications, CBS Radio announce pricing of term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications Corp:

* Entercom Communications and CBS Radio announce pricing of term loan in connection with merger

* Entercom Communications - CBS Radio established pricing for 7-year, $500 million senior secured term loan b to be issued in connection with merger

* Entercom Communications Corp- loan will have an interest rate of libor plus 2.75%, with no libor floor, and will be issued at par

* Entercom Communications - CBS Radio's credit facility is being amended to include new term loan, which is expected to be funded at closing of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

