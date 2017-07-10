BRIEF-Fertoz signed a marketing agreement with Solvay USA Inc
* Fertoz secures exclusive access to 10,000 tons of rock phosphate in montana, USA
July 10 Entercom Communications:
* Entercom Communications - on July 10, co entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement and plan of merger - sec filing
* Entercom Communications Corp - company's board of directors will be comprised of ten members
* Entercom communications corp - ten members will be made up of all six directors from company's current board of directors and four new directors
* Entercom Communications - Leslie Moonves, Joseph R. Ianniello agreed to execute and deliver an irrevocable letter of resignation from company's board Source text (bit.ly/2tHlSEL) Further company coverage:
* Fertoz secures exclusive access to 10,000 tons of rock phosphate in montana, USA
WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate former Treasury official Randal Quarles to be the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator, the White House said on Monday.