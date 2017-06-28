BRIEF-TPG Pace Holdings units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE
* TPG Pace Holdings Corp units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
June 28 Entergy Corp
* Entergy Louisiana receives approval to build Lake Charles Power Station
* Expects to issue full notice to proceed to construction of power station by Aug. 1
* Plant will cost approximately $872 million to build including transmission and other project-related costs and contingency
* Louisiana Public Service Commission voted to approve construction of Lake Charles Power Station Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TPG Pace Holdings Corp units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday filed civil accounting fraud charges against Canada-based oil and gas company Penn West Petroleum Ltd and several of its former top finance executives.