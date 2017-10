BRIEF-Enteromedics announces the acquisition of the Gastric Vest System

May 23 (Reuters) - Enteromedics Inc:

* Enteromedics announces the acquisition of the Gastric Vest System

* Enteromedics - shares of common stock issued in acquisition represent 19.99pct of Enteromedics’ outstanding common stock immediately prior to acquisition

* Enteromedics Inc - it has acquired Gastric Vest System through its acquisition of Bariosurg Inc

* Enteromedics - consideration paid for Bariosurg consists of 1.38 million unregistered shares of co's common stock, 1.0 million unregistered shares convertible preferred stock & $2.0 million in cash