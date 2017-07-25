FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
BRIEF-Enteromedics says entered collaboration agreement with Galvani Bioelectronics
July 25, 2017 / 8:26 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Enteromedics says entered collaboration agreement with Galvani Bioelectronics

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Enteromedics Inc

* Enteromedics Inc - entered into a collaboration agreement with Galvani Bioelectronics Limited

* Enteromedics Inc - under collaboration agreement, enteromedics will modify its vbloc system for use in pre-clinical research by Galvani

* Enteromedics Inc - will retain all rights, title, and ownership in intellectual property for new device, which will be licensed to Galvani

* Enteromedics Inc - Enteromedics will receive payments for its development work and supply under this agreement - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tHQdX9) Further company coverage:

