#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 9:48 PM / a few seconds ago

BRIEF-Enterprise and Navigator Gas to develop ethylene marine export terminal

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Navigator Holdings Ltd

* Enterprise and Navigator Gas to develop ethylene marine export terminal

* Navigator Holdings - Ethylene export terminal would be connected to Enterprise's high-capacity ethylene salt dome storage and ethylene pipeline system

* To jointly develop with Enterprise products partners an ethylene marine export terminal on Houston ship channel

* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Enterprise's ethylene storage facility will have about 600 million pounds of capacity

* Navigator Holdings Ltd - ‍enterprise would manage construction, operations and commercial activities of proposed terminal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

