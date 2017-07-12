BRIEF-Enterprise and Navigator Gas to develop ethylene marine export terminal

July 12 (Reuters) - Navigator Holdings Ltd

* Enterprise and Navigator Gas to develop ethylene marine export terminal

* Navigator Holdings - Ethylene export terminal would be connected to Enterprise's high-capacity ethylene salt dome storage and ethylene pipeline system

* To jointly develop with Enterprise products partners an ethylene marine export terminal on Houston ship channel

* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Enterprise's ethylene storage facility will have about 600 million pounds of capacity

* Navigator Holdings Ltd - ‍enterprise's ethylene storage facility will have about 600 million pounds of capacity