* Enterprise reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
* For 2017, expect to invest in range of $2.7 billion to
$3.0 billion for growth capital projects
* Qtrly revenue $7,320.4 million versus $5,005.3 million
* Q1 results were driven by record liquid pipeline and
marine terminal volumes
* Enterprise Products Partners - due to production growth in
permian basin, accelerated construction of midland-to-sealy
crude oil pipeline
* Enterprise Products Partners Lp-"sanctioned our shin oak
ngl pipeline to transport growing volumes of ngls from permian
basin to our mont belvieu complex"
* Enterprise Products Partners-U.S. Energy industry entering
much awaited multi-year period of growing demand, both
domestically & abroad, for u.s. Ngls, natural gas & crude oil
