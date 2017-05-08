FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia confirms Melco International commenced unsolicited cash tender offer
May 8, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia confirms Melco International commenced unsolicited cash tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc

* Entertainment gaming asia inc - today confirmed that melco international development limited through unit has commenced unsolicited cash tender offer

* Entertainment gaming asia inc - unsolicited cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock, $0.001 par value of co

* Entertainment gaming asia inc - to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock, $0.001 par value, of company at a price of $2.35 net per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

