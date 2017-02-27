BRIEF-Eutelsat signs up for Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket
* Announces conclusion of a contract with Blue Origin for a launch on the New Glenn rocket that is expected to initiate flights in 2020
Feb 27 Entertainment Network India Ltd
* Co participated in 2nd batch of phase-3 auctions; after this batch of auctions, ENIL has acquired licenses in 21 new cities
* Says frequencies are expected to become operational towards the end of FY18
* Says total value of bids made worth 513 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2l2B5PC) Further company coverage:
* Saga communications, inc. Reports 4th quarter and year end 2016 results
March 7 Liberty Global, the international telecommunications company controlled by American tycoon John Malone, and Zain, a Kuwait-based telecommunications operator, are investing in iflix, a Malaysian provider of streaming video, iflix announced on Tuesday.