3 months ago
BRIEF-Entertainment One posts FY pretax profit 37 mln stg
#Entertainment Production
May 23, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Entertainment One posts FY pretax profit 37 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd:

* FY pretax profit 37 million stg versus 48 million stg year ago

* FY revenues 1.08 billion stg vs 802.7 million stg year ago

* Says directors declared final dividend in respect of financial year ended 31 March 2017 of 1.3 pence

* Says as at 31 March 2017 overall net debt at £187.4 million was £6.6 million higher than prior year

* Television division expected to see continued organic growth for FY18

* Investment in acquired content for eone television expected to increase to over £40 million and production spend expected to grow to over £170 million

* Investment in productions for mark gordon company expected to decrease to around £80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

