BRIEF-Entertainment One posts FY pretax profit 37 mln stg

May 23 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd:
* FY pretax profit 37 million stg versus 48 million stg year ago
* FY revenues 1.08 billion stg vs 802.7 million stg year ago
* Says directors declared final dividend in respect of financial year ended 31 March 2017 of 1.3 pence
* Says as at 31 March 2017 overall net debt at £187.4 million was £6.6 million higher than prior year
* Television division expected to see continued organic growth for FY18
* Investment in acquired content for eone television expected to increase to over £40 million and production spend expected to grow to over £170 million
* Investment in productions for mark gordon company expected to decrease to around £80 million