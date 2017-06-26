BRIEF-Shopping Centres Australasia Property acquires Worongary Town Centre for $46.3 mln
June 26 Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd:
June 26 ENTRA ASA:
* REG-ENTRA ASA : NEW AND EXTENDED LEASE CONTRACTS WITH NORCONSULT AT KJØRBO IN SANDVIKA
* NORCONSULT HAS SIGNED A NEW 10-YEAR LEASE CONTRACT FOR 3,950 SQM IN BLOCK 2 AT KJØRBO OFFICE PARK IN SANDVIKA
* IN ADDITION, NORCONSULT HAS INCREASED DURATION OF THEIR CURRENT LEASE CONTRACTS OF 10 950 SQM IN BLOCK 1, 9 AND 10 AT KJØRBO UNTIL 31.12.2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 26 Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd:
* Says it signs a commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, on June 26