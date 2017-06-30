BRIEF-Bonfire raises $11 mln in financing
Bonfire announced it has raised $11 million in financing
June 30 ENTRA ASA:
REG-ENTRA ASA : NEW LEASE CONTRACT WITH BÆRUM MUNICIPALITY IN SANDVIKA
LEASE CONTRACT HAS A DURATION OF TEN YEARS, STARTING 31 DECEMBER 2017 AT LATEST.
June 30 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday it would buy Parkway Inc, a real estate investment trust, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.