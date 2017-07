July 12 (Reuters) - ENTRA ASA

* Q2 RENTAL INCOME NOK 517 MILLION VERSUS NOK 463 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍Q2 NET INCOME FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WAS UP BY 27 % TO 328 MILLION (258 MILLION)​

* ‍ENTRA'S BOARD HAS DECIDED TO PAY OUT A SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF NOK 2.00 PER SHARE FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)