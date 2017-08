Feb 23 (Reuters) - Entra ASA:

* Has re-opened bond issue ENEID88 (ISIN NO0010740061, maturity 13.06.2022) with 200,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($24 million) at an issue price of 100.932 pct, equivalent to a yield of 2.26 pct

* Total amount outstanding after this transaction is 1,000,000,000 crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3472 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)