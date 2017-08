May 4 (Reuters) - Entravision Communications Corp:

* Entravision Communications Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $57.5 million versus $58.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.03

* Entravision Communications Corp- proceeds of FCC incentive auction are expected to be received in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: