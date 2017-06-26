BRIEF-Mosaic Capital appoints Monty Balderston CFO
* Appointed Monty Balderston as Mosaic's chief financial officer
June 26 Enumeral Biomedical Holdings Inc
* Enumeral Biomedical Holdings says believes that it has sufficient cash to continue to explore strategic alternatives only into july 2017
* Enumeral Biomedical - if co is unable to effect strategic transaction or raise additional capital, it will be required to further downsize or wind down its operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 26 Twenty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance coverage over the next decade under draft legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans last week, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.