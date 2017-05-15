FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Envirostar names Rob Lazar as CFO
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Envirostar names Rob Lazar as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Envirostar Inc

* Envirostar, Inc. (“EVI”) announces record third quarter results

* Qtrly revenues increased 93% to $24.7 million from $12.8 million

* Q3 revenue rose 93 percent to $24.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Envirostar Inc- Rob Lazar has been appointed to serve as EVI's chief financial officer

* Lazar succeeds Venerando Indelicato as EVI's CFO who retired from his positions as an officer and director of EVI on May 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

